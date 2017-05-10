Vancouver Police Department does away with online reporting
The Vancouver Police Department on Friday eliminated its online reporting system, saying that it was increasing workloads for police staff instead of lessening it. The online reporting system, which the agency described as a convenient online format, was intended to allow people to enter lower-priority crimes into the same electronic reporting system used by department personnel.
