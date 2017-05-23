Vancouver man killed in motorcycle crash north of Battle Ground
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday evening motorcycle crash north of Battle Ground that killed the rider of this motorcycle. A Vancouver man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night after driving off the roadway north of Battle Ground.
