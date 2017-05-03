U2 rehearsals delighting downtown Van...

U2 rehearsals delighting downtown Vancouverites

20 min ago Read more: CBC News

U2 fans have found exactly what they're looking for in the vicinity of B.C. Place Stadium where the rock super group has taken over with rehearsals for its upcoming Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour. Although actual sightings of Bono,The Edge, Adam and Larry have been scarce, many Vancouverites have been posting audio of the sessions, which can be heard blocks away.

