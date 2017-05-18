Two injured in early morning crash in...

Two injured in early morning crash in Vancouver

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

Two people were injured early Saturday in a crash on state Highway 14 in Vancouver, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:09 a.m. just east of Lieser Road when a 1998 Honda Civic driven by Hector Lopez, 30, of Madras, Ore., struck the rear end of a 2002 Ford Focus sedan driven by Phillip A. Sutton, 41, of Ridgefield, a WSP bulletin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr 19 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr '17 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar '17 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar '17 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC