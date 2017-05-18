Two injured in early morning crash in Vancouver

Two people were injured early Saturday in a crash on state Highway 14 in Vancouver, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash occurred at 12:09 a.m. just east of Lieser Road when a 1998 Honda Civic driven by Hector Lopez, 30, of Madras, Ore., struck the rear end of a 2002 Ford Focus sedan driven by Phillip A. Sutton, 41, of Ridgefield, a WSP bulletin said.

