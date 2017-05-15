Three-vehicle pileup sends La Center man to hospital
According to the Washington State Patrol, Battle Ground's Andrew W. Rothenberger, 23, and Vancouver's Naidia J. Powell, 57, had both stopped in the left lane of I-205 northbound, at exit 30. La Center's Bobby R. Scheradella, 42, slammed his car into the rear of Rothenberger's pickup, which then crashed into Powell's SUV, according to the state patrol.
