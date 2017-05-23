Sunday night fire destroys Camas home, displaces residents
Contributed Photo/Courtesy of Camas-Washougal Fire Department A fire destroyed this Southeast Tampa Street in Camas Sunday night and displaced its residents, but fire crews saved adjacent homes and there were no reported injuries.
