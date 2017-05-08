Story Lead Image

Sen. Lynda Wilson, co-owner of DeWils Industries, a kitchen cabinet manufacturing company in Vancouver, has heard from both employees and constituents about the stress a knock on the door from a government official can cause. On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1352 into law, a measure championed by the Republican from Vancouver that she hopes can alleviate some of the uncertainty when a business is being inspected or audited.

