Stabbing victim brought to Vancouver hospital
A victim of an apparent stabbing in a Hazel Dell bar was taken early Saturday morning to a Vancouver hospital. A spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call at about 2:40 a.m. from Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital after a man was brought there after he had been stabbed at the 99 Saloon Bar and Grill at 7005 N.E. Highway 99. The man was brought by an acquaintance to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr 19
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr 12
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr 12
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar '17
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar '17
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC