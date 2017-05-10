Stabbing victim brought to Vancouver ...

Stabbing victim brought to Vancouver hospital

A victim of an apparent stabbing in a Hazel Dell bar was taken early Saturday morning to a Vancouver hospital. A spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call at about 2:40 a.m. from Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital after a man was brought there after he had been stabbed at the 99 Saloon Bar and Grill at 7005 N.E. Highway 99. The man was brought by an acquaintance to the hospital.

