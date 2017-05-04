Sky over Vancouver Lake abuzz with model float planes
Jason Webberley watched from the bank Sunday as his son, 9-year-old Landon, rolled, dipped, dove and spun his radio-controlled float plane over Vancouver Lake. Jason grew up flying model planes as a kid, and he brought a few of his float planes to the lake, where the Clark County Radio Control Society held its annual float plane flying event.
