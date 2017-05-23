Shop at Orchard nuisance property destroyed in fire
A two-story shop located at an Orchards residence that county officials have for years called a nuisance property was destroyed in an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to 6114 N.E. 112th Ave., across the street from Covington Middle School, at about 3:15 a.m. today for a report of a blaze and arriving crews found flames coming through the roof, Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Joe Spatz said.
