Second co-working space downtown set to open in June
CoLab, at 915 Broadway, is the newest co-working space in downtown Vancouver, joining Columbia Collective, at 810 Main St. Such spaces offer desks and amenities at monthly rates to appeal to a new generation of tech-savvy workers who can work from anywhere. They often bill their spaces as alternatives to working from home or coffee shops.
