Police: Man shot in leg in east Vancouver

Officers and paramedics were called to the 1900 block of Northeast 152nd Place just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Arriving officers located an adult man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, described as an injury that is not life-threatening, Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said.

