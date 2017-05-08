Police, firefighter disability board seeks new member
The Clark County Law Enforcement Officers' and Fire Fighters' Disability Board is looking for a local resident to serve a two-year term as an at-large member. The five-member board establishes rules, procedures and administrative policies to ensure compliance with state law regarding retirement for firefighters and law officers.
