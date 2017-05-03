Police arrest Vancouver man suspected of voyeurism, theft
A 19-year-old Vancouver man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly entering a locker room and pulling a towel off a woman last month. Johnathan R. Hollis, 19, of Vancouver, was arrested this morning for entering the women's locker room on April 22 at the Firstenburg Community Center, 700 N.E. 136th Ave. in Vancouver, and pulling a towel off a woman as she was changing her clothes, according to a statement from Vancouver Police.
