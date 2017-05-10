Podcast discusses - 13 Reasons Why,' C-Van passes

This week's episode of Clark Talks discusses local warnings about the popular show "13 Reasons Why" and the future of C-Tran's monthly paratransit passes. Hosts Katie Gillespie and Dameon Pesanti discuss what local mental health professionals and educators are saying about "13 Reasons Why," a Netflix series exploring the aftermath of a fictional teenage girl's death by suicide.

