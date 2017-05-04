Pacific Northwest's rich military his...

Pacific Northwest's rich military history to color CAMP meeting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stars and Stripes

One of Fort Vancouver's earliest U.S. Army officers capped his military career as a pasha in the Egyptian army. Ernest Hemingway, author of "The Old Man and the Sea," had his own quest in the waters off Cuba during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr 19 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr 12 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr 12 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr 7 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar '17 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar '17 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,273 • Total comments across all topics: 280,837,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC