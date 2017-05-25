Oregon State Senate Will Vote to Commemorate Vanport
After 69 years, the lost city of Vanport will receive the recognition that survivors of its calamitous flood have long been waiting for. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Oregon State Senate will vote on Senate Concurrent Resolution 21 to officially commemorate the anniversary of the Vanport flood.
