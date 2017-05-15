Off Beat: Playing organ like flying a B-52 bomber
As organist at St. Luke's ~ San Lucas Episcopal Church in Vancouver, he fills the sanctuary during Sunday services with musical majesty. But there's another side to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr 19
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar '17
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar '17
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC