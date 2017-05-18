New school board member appointed

Hockinson - Scott Swindell was appointed as the newest member of the Hockinson School Board of Directors last month. He has lived in the district more than 20 years, and his wife, Lisa Swindell, was principal of Hockinson Heights Elementary School before taking a job with Washington State University Vancouver last year.

