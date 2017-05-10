Motorcyclist injured in accident on I-5 ramp

A 32-year-old motorcyclist suffered injuries early Sunday evening in an accident on the on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 near 78th St in Vancouver. According to the Washington State Patrol, Christian Carlson was traveling eastbound on 78th Street at about 5:24 p.m., attempting to get on the ramp to the freeway when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to slide on its side.

