Motorcyclist injured in accident on I-5 ramp
A 32-year-old motorcyclist suffered injuries early Sunday evening in an accident on the on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5 near 78th St in Vancouver. According to the Washington State Patrol, Christian Carlson was traveling eastbound on 78th Street at about 5:24 p.m., attempting to get on the ramp to the freeway when he lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to slide on its side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr 19
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar '17
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar '17
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC