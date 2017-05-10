Morning Press: Hockinson homicide suspects; La Center police strained; a 13 Reasonsa

Neil Allen Alway, from left, Ashley Lorraine Barry, John Michael West and Ashley L. Wideman are facing charges connected to the fatal shooting of Raymond C. Brandon, whose body was discovered April 27. Three of four people allegedly involved in the robbery and killing of a man and kidnapping of his girlfriend over a debt were arraigned Thursday in Clark County Superior Court. Neil Allen Alway, 39, Ashley Lorraine Barry, 31, and Ashley L. Wideman, 23, all transients, entered not-guilty pleas to the filed charges.

