Morning Press: Emergency responders & PTSD; Papa Murphya s; McCauley fired
Columbian file photos Whether responding to a fire or vehicle crash, firefighters are regularly called to emergency scenes that can make them witnesses to trauma. Studies show that this prolonged exposure is triggering post-traumatic stress disorder in firefighters at rates similar to those found in service members returning from combat.
