Morning Press: Camas astronaut; Pho in Vancouver; Filing week
Astronauts Anne McClain, left, and Mike Barratt train for a spacewalk in NASA's neutral buoyancy tank, which simulates zero gravity. That's one reason why Mike Barratt is hoping to return to space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|jones
|9
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr '17
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar '17
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar '17
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC