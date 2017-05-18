MidiCi pizza franchise added to The W...

MidiCi pizza franchise added to The Waterfront Vancouver plans

MidiCi Neopolitan Pizza Company will move into the ground floor of Block 6 West, a six-story tower along the Columbia River expected to open in 2018. It will neighbor offices for high-end real estate firm Cascade Sotheby's International Realty, underneath 64 luxury apartments.

