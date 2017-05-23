Man killed Monday in motorcycle crash ID'd

The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office identified the Vancouver man killed in a Monday evening motorcycle crash as Peter Drake, 54. The Clark County Sheriff's Office said Drake was heading west on Rock Creek Road toward its intersection with state Highway 503, or Lewisville Highway, around 9 p.m. Monday. Drake crossed the roadway at the intersection then crashed into the western bank of the highway, according to the sheriff's office.

