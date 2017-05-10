Man killed in Highway 14 crash

A Vancouver man was killed early morning Sunday when his pickup struck a guardrail and rolled down an embankment off state Highway 14, according to the Washington State Patrol. The state patrol said Eric D. Kent, 45, was heading east on Highway 14 west of Vancouver when, around 2:45 a.m., his pickup crashed into the right side guardrail then rolled down the embankment below the roadway.

