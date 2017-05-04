Man in court over womena s locker roo...

Man in court over womena s locker room incident

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Columbian

Johnathan Hollis, 19, of Vancouver is escorted, with other inmates, out of the Clark County Courthouse following his first appearance Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Superior Court. Hollis is accused of entering the women's locker room at Vancouver's Firstenburg Community Center and possibly pulling the towel off a woman who was changing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr 19 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr 12 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr 12 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr 7 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar '17 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar '17 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,784,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC