Man gets six years for assault, felony harassment

A Vancouver man was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday for beating his girlfriend and another man - believed to also be her boyfriend - after that other boyfriend walked in on the couple when they were in bed together. Christopher D. Reichel, 40, was convicted earlier this month by a Clark County Superior Court jury of two counts of second-degree assault and felony harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.