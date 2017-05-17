Man gets six years for assault, felony harassment
A Vancouver man was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday for beating his girlfriend and another man - believed to also be her boyfriend - after that other boyfriend walked in on the couple when they were in bed together. Christopher D. Reichel, 40, was convicted earlier this month by a Clark County Superior Court jury of two counts of second-degree assault and felony harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
