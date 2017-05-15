Man appears in court for parking lot assault

The alleged assailant in a stabbing outside of a Hazel Dell bar early Saturday morning is an employee of that bar and was reportedly intervening in a parking lot disturbance, court records state. The victim, identified in court records as Nathan Simonds, suffered multiple stab wounds, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, and was taken by his girlfriend, Michele Miller, to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center for treatment.

