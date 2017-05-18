Letter: Senior choir is invaluable
The Marshallaires Senior Choir provides a great service to the community, singing weekly at retirement, rehab and assisted-living centers throughout Clark County. Besides the weekly hour of singing, the choir also rehearses for two hours each week.
