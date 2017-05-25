Letter carriers collect 125,535 pound...

Letter carriers collect 125,535 pounds of food

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Vancouver letter carrier Larry Haas collects food donations during his mail route May 13 as part of the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Contributed by Don Young The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 13 netted 125,535 pounds of nonperishable food to fill the shelves at the Clark County Food Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Apr '17 jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr '17 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr '17 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar '17 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar '17 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,285,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC