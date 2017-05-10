Kidsa culture parade at Fort Vancouver May 19
More than 1,500 students, supported by school marching bands, will take part in the annual Children's Culture Parade on May 19 at Fort Vancouver. The parade begins at 10:15 a.m. just north of Pearson Air Museum, 1115 E. Fifth St., and continues north on East Reserve Street.
