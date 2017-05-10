Interfaith breakfast set for May 18
Creating sanctuary, enkindling hope is the theme of this year's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast hosted by the Interfaith Coalition of Southwest Washington. All are welcome to the breakfast happening 8 a.m. May 18 at Vancouver First United Methodist Church at 401 E. 33rd St. Saghar Sadeghian will speak at the breakfast.
