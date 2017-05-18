Inmate shot, killed by deputy IDa d

The Clark County Jail inmate shot and killed by a corrections deputy Thursday at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver was identified as John Martin, 66. Martin, whose city of residence was not confirmed, died of a gunshot wound to the torso which was ruled a homicide, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday. Martin was in custody at the Clark County Jail but was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning and stayed overnight, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.