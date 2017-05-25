Historical walking tours are a great way to learn about Clark County
Don't forget the Maryhill Museum of Art, 100 miles east of Vancouver in the Columbia River Gorge. It boasts an eclectic collection of European, American, American Indian and Pacific Northwest artworks, and offers special Saturday programs and tours that are free with museum admission.
