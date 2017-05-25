Hearings examiner OKs Terminal 1 at Port of Vancouver
Renderings of Terminal 1 show Port of Vancouver's master plan to build residential, retail and commercial space next to the Columbia River. Port of Vancouver Hearings examiner Sharon Rice on Thursday gave an endorsement of the port's Terminal 1 project, which aims to build apartments, offices, a hotel and a public market next to the Columbia River.
