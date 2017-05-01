Free dental day offered for veterans

Aspen Dental will provide free dental care to veterans at clinics across the country, including one in Vancouver, during a day of service next month. The Vancouver office, 8101 N.E. Parkway Drive, Suite F2, will host the event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24. Appointments are required and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

