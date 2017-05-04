Fort Vancouver fireworks display to be free this year
The Fort Vancouver National Trust, which presents the annual July 4 display, announced Friday that there will be no admission charge for the event. In another format change, the event - which has been a daylong affair in previous years - will be all about the fireworks, said Mike True, president and CEO of the National Trust.
