Flags at half-staff for Vancouver teen, girls
American flags were lowered at Portland City Hall and other locations Wednesday in remembrance of three children who were slain April 11, a Portland commissioner said. The flags at half-staff follow the deaths of sisters Janet Cortinas-Duran, 8, and Jasmine Duran-Cortinas, 11, of Portland and Shawn Scott Jr., 17, of Vancouver.
