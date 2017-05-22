Family of girl snatched by sea lion lambasted for - reckless behavior'

The terrifying video of a sea lion snatching a little girl off the edge of a dock and yanking her into murky British Columbia seawaters last week is buzzing across the internet and social media today - and drawing some critical insights. Michael Fujiwara, a college student from Vancouver, B.C., captured the video Saturday at the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf in the Vancouver suburb of Richmond.

