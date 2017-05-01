Eagle Scouts
Six Boy Scouts from the Fort Vancouver District successfully passed their Eagle Scout Board of Review in February 2017, and have been advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout. Collectively, the Scouts planned and led projects which led to a total of 477 hours of community service.
