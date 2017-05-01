DUI enforcement effort leads to four arrests
Local law enforcement officers made 64 contacts while out on extra patrols to look for impaired drivers Friday, and arrested four people on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the Vancouver Police Department. The Vancouver, Battle Ground and Washougal police departments had extra officers out on the road Friday with their hours paid for through a state grant.
