Dozer Day 2017: future workers dig in
If the crowds were anything to go by, construction in Oregon and Southwest Washington might not be faced with a shortage of workers for much longer. Thousands of people turned out last Saturday and Sunday at the Clark County Fairgrounds, just north of Vancouver, Washington, to play on backhoes, cranes, excavators and garbage trucks, at the annual Dozer Day celebration.
