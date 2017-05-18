Domestic-violence charges against Vancouver police officer dropped
Domestic-violence charges against a Vancouver police officer were dropped Monday after the prosecution said there was insufficient evidence to proceed to trial. Gerardo Gutierrez, 45, of Vancouver was facing two counts of fourth-degree domestic violence assault in Clark County District Court following an investigation by the Camas Police Department.
