Deputies who fatally shot inmate at Vancouver hospital identified - Mon, 22 May 2017 PST
Both are assigned to the corrections branch of the Sheriff's Office, and both are on paid leave while an investigation continues. The Clark County Medical Examiner's Office said 66-year-old John Martin died Thursday after he was shot at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.
