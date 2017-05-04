County council picks Parcher to replace Schreiber on District Court
The Clark County council has appointed District Court Commissioner Kristen Parcher to fill the vacancy left on the District Court bench following Judge Vernon L. Schreiber's death last week. Council Chair Marc Boldt said Parcher, 40, of Brush Prairie came in a close second earlier this year when she applied to replace Judge James Swanger, who retired at the end of February.
