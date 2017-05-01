Church celebrates Easter with party, van donation
C3 Church Vancouver staff and volunteers treated Columbia Valley Elementary School students and their families to an Easter party on April 15, featuring an egg hunt with more than 10,000 eggs, face painting, cotton candy, photos with the Easter Bunny and a bounce house. The non-denominational church hosted the celebration at the school, where it has held services for the last year-plus.
