Charlie Sheen struggled with 'borderline dementia'
Charlie Sheen has credited an experimental anti-HIV drug for helping him ward off "borderline dementia," throwing his star power behind the drug in an effort to help get it approved for wider use. The actor spoke at an awareness event in Hollywood last night for PRO 140, an injectable therapy for HIV patients being marketed by Vancouver, Wash.-based biotechnology company CytoDyn.
