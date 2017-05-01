Campaign Trail: Vancouver City Council Position 1
Scott Campbell: A campaign kickoff for Scott Campbell, who is running for Vancouver City Council Position 1, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Main Event Sports Grill Eastside, 3200 S.E. 164th Ave., Suite 204. Speakers include City Councilor Jack Burkman and county council Chair Marc Boldt.
