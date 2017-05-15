C-Tran looks at expanding youth pass program

With another year of C-Tran's free bus passes for low-income students on the books, one member of the agency's Board of Directors is pushing to expand the program. C-Tran's Youth Opportunity Pass program, now in its second year, gives students at five participating school districts - Evergreen, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Camas and Washougal - free yearlong bus pass stickers they can affix to their ID cards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.